Alert issued for missing man last seen in Clancy

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for Eric Michael Kelley, 36, who was last seen 4:30 pm. Wednesday in Clancy.

Kelley did not return home from work Wednesday night and is acting out of character, officials said, adding there is concern for his welfare.

Kelley is white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, and 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing work clothes, possibly Carhartt jeans. He drives a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Montana veteran plate number G4770.

People with information on Kelley should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 or call 911.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

