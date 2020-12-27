As a photojournalist, I set out each year to capture and preserve the character of our community in image form.

The year was a tumultuous one. Demonstrators from all sides of the political spectrum made themselves heard amid the ever-present battle against the coronavirus pandemic and an election that drew the most voters in local and state history.

What you won't see are summer concerts, packed rodeo stands, county fairs, annual foot races, and all the community events that historically brought people together.

What you will see is struggle, adaptation, joy, pride, perseverance, and I hope a clear picture of what Helena has been through over the last 12 months.

The Pandemic

The Protests

The Place

The Politics

The People

Thom Bridge is a photojournalist at the Independent Record.

