As a photojournalist, I set out each year to capture and preserve the character of our community in image form.
The year was a tumultuous one. Demonstrators from all sides of the political spectrum made themselves heard amid the ever-present battle against the coronavirus pandemic and an election that drew the most voters in local and state history.
What you won't see are summer concerts, packed rodeo stands, county fairs, annual foot races, and all the community events that historically brought people together.
What you will see is struggle, adaptation, joy, pride, perseverance, and I hope a clear picture of what Helena has been through over the last 12 months.
The Pandemic
Respiratory therapist Craig Turk checks Martha Cayko's breathing as she is hospitalized with COVID-19. When Cayko first fell ill, she laid around her house unable to eat for nearly a week because of her symptoms. “I didn’t have the energy to do anything,” Cayko said on Dec. 4. “I didn’t even have the energy to go to the hospital.” At the urging of her granddaughter, she was later admitted to the hospital, where she got oxygen treatment and was eventually discharged.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Healthcare workers file Covid-19 tests at a drive up testing facility at St. Peter's Health on March 24, 2020 in Helena, Mont.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Nicklo Crossguns hands a young boy a sack breakfast in March as she delivered meals to residences outside Browning, Mont. During the school shutdown due to coronavirus the Browning School District is delivering meals to children at their homes.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers for Covid-19 symptoms after deboarding a plane from Salt Lake City at the Helena Regional Airport on April 3, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Every other booth in Brewhouse is marked off with caution tape to maintain proper social distancing between tables as restaurants started opening back up in May.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
St. Peter's Health staff and nurses wave to a Montana Air National Guard C-130 as it flies over St. Peter's Health in May. The flight, which spanned most of western Montana, was conducted to show support to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Intensive care unit nurse Brooke O’Neil takes a moment to herself after caring for a COVID-19 patient. The ICU sees the most deaths related to COVID-19, which has a profound emotional impact on those who care for those patients.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Aidan Reed works with produce at Real Food Market and Deli in July. According to Laughing Water, owner of the local grocery store, the business was able to offer hazard pay to employees with money from its PPP loan.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Gov. Steve Bullock gives an update on the state's response to the Covid-19 during a press conference at the State Capitol on July 29, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
On the first day of school East Helena High School students social distance on the football field for a welcome and briefing on Covid-19 policies.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A St.Peter's Health nurse conducts a Covid-19 test as cars wait in line at the testing center outside the hospital in October.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Carroll College neuroscientist Stefanie Otto-Hitt prepares a wastewater sample for testing in a labratory on the college's campus in October. Otto-Hitt is working alongside Dr. Ashley Beck, a geneticist, and Dr. Theresa McHugh, a microbiologist, on testing local wastewater for coronavirus.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Bryant Elementary School custodian Mike Higgins uses a electrostatic sprayer to sanitize a kindergarten classroom at the school in November.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A nurse holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination at St. Peter's Health in December.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Registered nurse Sarah Tomaske cleans a COVID-19 patient’s bed on the medical floor. While in COVID-19 patients’ rooms, nurses try to do as much as possible as quickly as possible to prevent contagion while providing the best care without the burden of re-dressing in PPE.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Maggie Andridge, an environmental services team member, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Peter's Health in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Registered nurse Robin Higley gets a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center on December 23, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Intensive care unit nurse Brooke O’Neil flushes the IV connected to Stacey Wallach, who is in the ICU with COVID-19 on Dec. 4. The hospital’s intensive care unit sees the most critically ill COVID-19 patients and provides the most critical care for those patients. The unit consists of eight beds and employs a team of the hospital’s most advanced critical care nurses. These nurses are skilled in the use of intensive care equipment and complex medication schedules.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Protests
Cleveland Brown leads a chant in June during the Protest for George Floyd outside the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters gather outside the Montana State Capitol in May criticizing Gov. Steve Bullock's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Myiahfe Low, 6, holds a candle in January while a round dance song is played at a candlight vigil outside the Helena Indian Alliance. The vigil honored missing and murdered indigenous women and Selena Not Afraid, a 16 year-old who was recently found dead near the rest area she went missing at on New Year's Day. Most of the nearly 80 people who attended dressed in red, which symbolizes the MMIW movement.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A demonstrator wears a "dissent collar," the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's iconic fashion piece, during the Women's March downtown in October.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Carroll College students and faculty rally on the step of St. Charles Hall in February and argue against alleged censorship of a student drag show by school administrators.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement officers with the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office stand between protesters and counter protesters in June outside the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters gather outside the Montana State Capitol in May criticizing Gov. Steve Bullock's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters gather on the steps of the City-County Building Friday in solidarity with nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officers on May 25.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A man yells at protesters laying on Montana Ave. during the June Protest for George Floyd outside the Montana State Capitol. He was later arrested for impersonating a police officer after he told protesters he was a cop.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Charlotte Snyder, right, holds a "Back the Blue" sign outside the City-County Building in July while the Helena City Commission held a virtual meeting on police funding.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters lay in the street outside the Montana State Capitol during the June Protest for George Floyd.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Joann McKinney holds a sign at a rally outside the U.S. Post Office in Helena in August. "I am here to support the postal service which seems to now be in the middle of a political situation amid Covid and the election," McKinney said.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters line Montana Ave. during the June Protest for George Floyd outside the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Judy Fjell leads demonstrators in a song during the Women's March downtown in October.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Protesters line Montana Ave. during the June Protest for George Floyd outside the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
About 100 peaceful protesters gather at the Montana State Capitol in June for the Human Rights Rally.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Place
Ice skaters and their dogs glide across Lake Helena at sunrise in November.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The sun sets behind Mount Helena in February.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Francesca DeLusty performs at the Rialto Bar for the annual Former Felons' Ball drag show in February.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
"Love One Another" is painted on the window outside the Gold Bar in June.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A ice angler drills a hole in the ice on Hauser Reservoir in January.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A bald eagle stretches its wings while perched on a fence post in the Helena Valley in January.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Jed Stephenson of Sandpoint, Idaho, teaches Helena Middle School students the essentials of sled dog racing in February ahead of the Race to the Sky, which Stephenson will be competing in for his first time.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A rancher hauls hay amid a dust storm caused by high winds and no snow cover in March outside Helena, Mont.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A hiker and his dog crest a hill while hiking in the South Hills in May.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Movie watchers sit on top of their van during a drive-in movie at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in May.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Montana Department of Transportation crews work to clear a substantial rockslide from the Craig Frontage Rd. caused by weather in May.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Emergency officials respond to the Lump Gulch fire south of Helena in June.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Marcus Ayala catches air at the skate park in Helena's Centennial Park in July.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Neowise comet is seen in the night sky above Helena in July
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Colter Petre handles his 4-H steer in July at his Helena Valley home.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Aaron King, left, and Amos Lee splash each other at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in July as temperatures reached into the mid-90s.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Helena artist Adam Riggs put the finishing touches on a new mural outside the Western Bar off Last Chance Gulch in August.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Firefighters respond to a fast moving grass fire off Birdseye Rd. in Helena's West Valley in September.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
An aerial view of Beaver Creek near Winston, Mont. in October.
Helena awoke to a heavy blanket of October snow.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The City of Helena signals the start of the holiday season in November by illuminating the historic fire tower downtown.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The Politics
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Steve Daines speaks at a campaign stop in Clancy on Oct. 28, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox during a campaign event in January.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The two democratic candidates for governor, Whitney Williams, left, and Mike Cooney debate at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture in Bozeman in February.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Kathleen Williams, a Democrat, files to run for U.S House at the Secretary of State's office in January.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Sen. Jon Tester smiles before going on stage at the annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner at the Lewis and Clark Count Fairgrounds in March.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
With his family by his side, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks to the press after filing paperwork to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines Monday, March 9, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Republican candidate for governor Tim Fox, left, and his running mate Jon Knokey talk with a reporter via video conference at a small primary election night gathering at Fox's home in June.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Voters drop off their ballots outside the City-County Building in Helena in June.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Democratic candidate for governor Mike Cooney talks with a reporter as primary election results were being released by the Montana Secretary of State's Office.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte speaks at a campaign stop in Helena, Mont. on July 17, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Republican congressional candidiate and current state auditor Matt Rosendale talks with business leaders in Helena about the current economic environment and challenges businesses are facing in July.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Democrat Secretary of State Candidate Bryce Bennett holds a press conference outside the State Capitol in Helena on August 12, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines appears at a press event alongside Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie outside the Fort Harrison VA Hospital in Helena on Sept. 28, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Gov. Steve Bullock speaks at the Drive Out the Vote: Montana Made Tour event in Helena on Oct. 13, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rose Filteau, with her service dog Stevee, casts her ballot at the Lewis and Clark County election headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Poll worker Rebecca Johnson receives a ballot from a voter at a Lewis and Clark County drive-up ballot drop-off location outside the City-County Building.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Steve Daines speaks at a campaign stop in Clancy on Oct. 28, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction, Melissa Romano speaks at the Drive Out the Vote: Montana Made Tour event in Helena on Oct. 13, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
After being elected new Speaker of the House, Rep. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, gets a standing ovation from the republican house caucus on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Democratic candidate for secretary of state, Bryce Bennett speaks at the Drive Out the Vote: Montana Made Tour event in Helena on Oct. 13, 2020.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
The People
Bill Davis plays his alto saxophone in Women's Park in Helena, as he does every Thursday around 11 a.m. "I'm trying to cheer everybody up," Davis said. "I'm trying to bring more happiness in such a dark time."
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Bella Butler, 20, a journalism student at the University of Montana at her Missoula home in February.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Paula Jones holds Wyatt Jones, the first Helena baby of the decade, is surrounded by, from left, Chris Jones, 17-month-old Percy Jones, and Kayven Fischer-Jones, 12, at St. Peter's Health.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Helena High student Ava Ogle welds a piece onto her team's Robot while competing in the Helena High School American Welding Society Club's 8th annual “Weld-Off” against Capital High School.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Cohesion Dance instructors Julynn Wildman and Amber Wilke lead students in the Trailhead Program through dance exercises classroom at Ray Bjork Learning Center.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Joined by her dogs Knoxville and Willie, Candace Radovich holds her daughter Carter for a portrait that was taken from the window of their East Helena home in March. While socially isolating, Radovich said she has been "caring for a 1-month-old baby and working from home."
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Wilbur Rehmann performs in the Cathedral of Saint Helena to film a video for Yo-Yo Ma's international Songs of Comfort call for music.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Jared Engels
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
An East Helena firefighter walks through the remains of the Casey Truss Company shop that burned down in a fire in April.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A turkey hunter hikes back to his truck after a successful hunt in April.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Irene Roberts smiles as friends and family give her a drive-by 103rd birthday party outside Touchmark.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Kelsee Dalton Watts
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Distinguished student Emma Templeton receives a gift from Lisa Cordingley, executive director of the Helena Education Foundation, outside her Helena home.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Helena High School graduates its 141st senior class at Nelson Stadium in June.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Hugh Spencer, 68-year-old old poultry farmer near Plains, Mont., checks on one of his three chicken barns where he raises about 6,000 chicken for egg production.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Chuck Munson
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A vaper exhales a cloud of vapor in Helena.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Incarcerated fathers Jeramie Carr, right, and Jesse Harrison work on a crafting activity from the CAMPP MT house at the Montana State Prison. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person activities between incarcerated fathers and their children have gone virtual.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Errol Koch plays along to a solo concept album he is releasing soon at the Heath.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Judge Jim Reynolds smiles during a retirement ceremony for him at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Thom Bridge is a photojournalist at the Independent Record.
