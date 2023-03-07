The city of Helena’s Municipal Court will be closed March 20-24 while the court transitions to a new software system, officials posted on the city’s website.

The closure will impact all public services throughout the week:

No public hearings will be held.

No trials will be held.

No open court will be held.

Staff will not be able to take any filings.

Phones will be unavailable, and the counter windows will be closed.

The court will open for regular business on March 27.

Questions about the upcoming closure should be directed to 406-447-8466 Ext. 1 or helenamunicipalcourt@helenamt.gov.