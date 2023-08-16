Pacific Rim Uprising(2018, Science fiction) John Boyega, Scott Eastwood FX, 6:30 p.m.
Monster-in-Law(2005, Romance-comedy) Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda E!, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas(2013, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy VH1, 7:30 p.m.
The Birthday Wish(2017, Romance-comedy) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Autumn in the City(2022, Romance) Aimee Teegarden, Evan Roderick Hallmark, 9 p.m.
House of Deadly Lies(2023, Suspense) Katy Breier, Jon McLaren LMN, 9 p.m.
Thor(2011, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 9 p.m.
Thor: Ragnarok(2017, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston TNT, 9 p.m.
The Other Woman(2014, Romance-comedy) Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann E!, 9:30 p.m.
Forever in My Heart(2019, Romance) Merritt Patterson, Jack Turner Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m.
Love Don't Cost a Thing(2003, Romance-comedy) Nick Cannon, Christina Milian VH1, 10 p.m.
Thor: The Dark World(2013, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 11:30 p.m.