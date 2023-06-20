Taken 2(2012, Action) Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Back to the Future(1985, Comedy) Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd AMC, 7 p.m.
One Summer(2021, Drama) Sam Page, Sarah Drew Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Trainwreck(2015, Romance-comedy) Amy Schumer, Bill Hader Freeform, 7 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 8 p.m.
Wanted(2008, Action) James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Captain America: The First Avenger(2011, Action) Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell FX, 9 p.m.
Jack Reacher(2012, Action) Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike Paramount, 9 p.m.
Nightmare Pageant Moms(2023, Suspense) Brittney Q. Hill, Summer Monet Finley LMN, 9 p.m.
The Story of Us(2019, Romance-comedy) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page Hallmark, 9 p.m.
Deadly Debutante(2021, Suspense) Angelina Boris, Natalia De Mendoza LMN, 11 p.m.
The Girl on the Train(2016, Suspense) Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett TNT, 11 p.m.
Captain America: The First Avenger(2011, Action) Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell FX, 11:30 p.m.