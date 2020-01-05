Montez Briggs-Melech passed away from natural causes, surrounded by her loving family on January 2.
Montez lived and loved with every fiber of her being for the last 100 years. Montez was a woman of great faith and entered into heaven and the loving arms of Jesus, finally set free from the earthly body that failed her the last few years. Most likely she is dancing on a table with a smile on her face. She has now rejoined her family and friends that have gone before her and is now laughing, rejoicing and bowling with all of those she’s lost throughout the years.
Montez Marverine Martin was born in Livingston, MT, on December 14, 1919, a cold winter’s day, bringing much joy to Jessie and Caroline (Stoops) Martin as their eldest daughter, and second oldest child of 8 in the Martin clan.
Montez’s life would prove to be one of perseverance and dedication starting at a very young age. At 9 months old, Montez suffered from double lung pneumonia that would forever damage her lungs. After a tough recovery the physicians treating her suggested the family move to a milder climate. So the family now consisting of 3 children packed up their belongings and left for the Ozarks and Oklahoma, where they would spend the next 18 years. During that time the family had it rough, barely surviving the Great Depression while adding 5 more children to the family.
Montez knew what it meant to have “hard times”, but through it all her Christian faith would shine. In 1940, Montez and her family made the long trek back to Montana, where they settled back in Livingston.
While working odd jobs and helping assist the family being a nanny, Montez would meet and marry Douglas Briggs on February 14, 1942. Later that same year, Montez’s younger sister would marry Douglas’s younger brother, firmly tying the Briggs’s to the Martins forever.
The couple first made their home in Gardner, MT where Doug was a butcher and Montez a seamstress, and butcher’s assistant. On November, 13, 1951 they welcomed their first child, Ronald. Ron soon became the apple of their eyes and the Briggs’s were a family of three.
In 1955, the family moved to East Helena, and welcomed their second Child, Ruth. Ruth was just the spark they needed to complete their lives and family. Over the next few years Montez supported Doug and his stint in construction buying, moving into and selling houses all across the Helena area. Montez and the family would end up moving 9 times across the years.
Montez was an amazing seamstress, sewing all of Ruth’s clothes for many years and later working at the dry cleaner’s in Helena as their seamstress. As time went on, Montez decided that she could do more and be more and went to back to school. She then pursued a position with the Office of Public Instruction where she worked for the State Superintendent of Schools, working her way up and eventually becoming the lead administrator for the Montana public school’s counselors. Montez worked for the State of Montana for 20 years and retired in 1985.
Montez then spent her early retirement years tending and caring for her husband Doug and enjoying her 3 grandchildren. Doug passed away in 1994, after 52 years of marriage, and Montez wondered what she should do with her time, at the suggestion of her youngest brother, Norman, she decided to pick up a hobby… Bowling. So at the young age of 75 Montez went to the bowling alley and inquired about getting “set up”.
Part of the set up process introduced Montez to Lawrence “Larry” Melech, the owner of the Sleeping Giant Lanes, who gave lessons to beginner bowlers. Montez, would fall in love with bowling, and a few years later, fall in love with Larry. They were united in marriage on August 7, 1999. Larry and Montez made their home in Helena, and with that union, Montez added 5 bonus children to her family. Pam, Lynn, Bonnie, Michelle and Dan became part of her family immediately. Before long, they were all calling her Mom.
Larry and Montez lived life to the fullest, they both loved to travel, have fun and go bowling. They eventually purchased a second home in Arizona where they would spend their winters, making many friends and thoroughly enjoying their golden years. They spent 10 wonderful years together before Larry passed away in 2010.
Montez was able to maintain her independence and live at home with her granddaughter, Jen, until the time of her death. The last few years of her life proved to be her biggest challenge as she began to lose her physicality but never her spirit and zest for life. Montez’s faith always carried her through and has been a blessing to all of those she knew. One of her most favorite things to do was to sit, share and discuss the gospel with anyone who was willing. Montez loved the Lord with all her heart, mind and body from the moment she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 14 and until He called her home to dwell with Him. Montez’s famous line and answer to a long life was “I never started anything I couldn’t quit”, along with her ability to laugh and love unconditionally and was the confidant and loving acceptor of people as they were. One of Montez’s favorite versus, “And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God ask of you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in obedience to him, to love Him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart, mind and with all your soul.” Deuteronomy 10:12 NIV. Montez did just that all of her life.
Montez is preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, first husband Doug, and late husband Larry, as well as many of her good friends.
She is survived by her two children Ron (Sue) Briggs of Garneill, Ruth (Rick) Wiechman of Spokane. Grandchildren Stephen (Stephane) Briggs of Billings, Jason (McKenzie) Wiechman of Spokane and Jennifer (Stratton) Buxton of Helena. Great Grandchildren, Damien, Addisyn, Brady, Aubree, Peighton, Casen, Dane and Sierra. Step-Children, Lyn, Bonnie, Michelle and Dan, as well as her 7 bonus grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, very special Nieces, Nephews and dear friends.
Montez leaves behind a tremendous legacy of love and faith that we will all greatly miss, but have the opportunity to see again through faith in Jesus Christ.
Please join us in a celebration of life with a viewing at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, on Friday January 10 from 4-6 pm. The funeral will be held at the Helena Nazarene Church on January 11th at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, where Montez will be laid to rest next to Doug. A reception will be held at the Nazarene Church following the interment in the fellowship hall.
Many thanks to the love and caring shown to our family during this time by many of the friends that Montez held dear to her heart; Kam, Connie, Smitty, Sarah, Pastor Dan, Kris and Bev.
Please send memorials to Helena Nazarene Church in memory of Montez, where she was a member for 65 years. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Montez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.