Biologists in southwest Montana are interested in data from hunter-submitted samples for CWD testing. These sampling efforts help FWP understand the prevalence and distribution of the disease through time, which informs wildlife management for healthy herds. If you harvest a deer, elk or moose, please consider submitting samples for CWD testing. Learn more at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.

Elk

In the Bozeman area, early-season snows last season contributed to above-average harvests in most districts, which resulted in population declines particularly noticeable in districts 360 and 310. Elk are within objective in HD 304 and HD 360, below objective in HD 310, and above objective in HDs 301, 309 and 312. Few elk winter in HD 361. HD 360 was over objective, but then the effects of a strong hunter harvest, effective management season and severe winter resulted in an approximately 25 percent decline in this herd counts and its decline to within objective. Elk numbers in HD 310 remain below objective, and all antlerless elk harvest is prohibited in this district.

In the Livingston area, winter 2022-2023 was substantially harsher than other recent previous winters. This likely contributed to the increased harvest that was observed during the 2022 hunting season across most hunting districts. Lower calf to cow ratios were generally observed, suggesting that calf survival and subsequent recruitment were reduced. Increased winterkill was observed on the winter range for the northern Yellowstone herd (HD 313). Widespread harsh winter conditions helped to concentrate elk and improve observability during surveys conducted last winter. Despite winter conditions, elk populations remain robust in many HDs near Livingston, and hunters are encouraged to harvest antlerless elk where regulations allow. Consult the 2023 hunting regulations to see what license opportunities are valid in each HD.

Elk numbers in the HDs near Townsend vary. Elk in HDs 390 and 391 are found mostly on private land during the hunting season, and numbers continue to be well above objective. Access to private lands that have elk during the hunting season is always a key consideration in HDs 390 and 391. Overall elk numbers in HD 380 were slightly below objective this year. While elk numbers on national forest land are down, especially on the east side of HD 380, some private land areas in the HD may still have higher-than-desired numbers. Elk numbers in HD 392 continue to be below objective.

In the Butte area, elk populations in HDs 319 (formerly 319 and 341), 340, 350 and 370 appear stable. Although winter was long, calf recruitment was near average across all four districts. In HD 321 (formerly 321 and 334), elk populations are 10 to 22 percent lower than recent years, likely due to a high harvest last fall. Bull to cow ratios of 10-20 per 100 can be expected in all districts. Summer surveys suggest moderate antler growth. Remember that HDs 319 and 341 have been combined into one district, HD 319, and HDs 321 and 334 have also been combined into one district, HD 321.

In the Dillon area, biologists did not see a reduction in elk numbers from long-term averages this past winter. However, biologists have observed a decline in bull to cow ratios and the proportion of mature bulls in the southern end of this district over time. They’ve also seen an increase in hunting pressure, with a higher number of mature bulls harvested.

In the Tobacco Roots (HD 320), biologists didn’t see any winter impacts to elk. In fact, they saw a 12 percent increase in elk numbers over last year, which puts the population about 20 percent above objective. Hunters are encouraged to harvest antlerless elk, especially on private lands, to manage elk populations here.

In HD 322, biologists saw a 20 percent reduction in elk numbers from last year, which brings the population down to management objective. The elk population remains strong, with robust calf production this year.

Mule deer

In the Bozeman area, mule deer fared better than elk during this winter. Numbers in the Madison Range and Bridgers were within recent average, although fawn recruitment in the Madison was low, likely due to the severe winter conditions. 2022 was a better-than-average hunting year, and all Bozeman area districts returned buck harvest numbers within or above recent averages.

Mule deer recruitment was reduced in both the Brackett Creek and Gardiner trend areas near Livingston. Total deer numbers were below the long-term average in the Gardiner trend area, where mule deer antlerless opportunity was reduced for the 2023 hunting season. In Brackett Creek trend area, deer numbers were greater than in recent years. This is likely due to winter conditions causing more deer to utilize the winter range inside the trend area rather than an actual population increase.

As a result of well-below-average mule deer fawn recruitment this spring due to this past winter, antlerless mule deer B licenses were reduced in all the Townsend-area HDs. Mule deer numbers continue to be down on national forest lands in the Townsend district for the most part. Mule deer numbers on private land vary but are still generally good at least in some localized areas, especially in areas near irrigated alfalfa.

Mule deer populations in the Butte area (HDs 319, 340, 350 and 370) appear to be on a downward trend. Hunters should note that HD 319 (formerly HDs 319 and 341) is now a limited-draw permit for mule deer bucks, along with a limited number of B licenses. Therefore, hunters cannot hunt mule deer in HD 319 unless they have either this permit or a B license specific to HD 319. Because of declining population trends, only 125 permits have been issued in HD 319 this year. The regulation in HD 340 has changed from either-sex mule deer to mule deer buck-only on the general license and a limited number of mule-deer-specific B licenses. Note that you cannot legally harvest a mule deer doe on a general deer license outside of archery season, 399-00 deer B license or 003-00 deer B license in HD 340. Mule deer populations in HD 321 (formerly 321 and 334) appear steady although very low density. These populations use the Big Hole for summer range then migrate out of the valley by early November. The regulation for this district has been liberalized to allow either-sex mule deer harvest on the general deer license.

The 2021 drought had a serious impact on mule deer, especially fawns, in the Dillon area. In addition, the 2022-23 winter had further impacts to these deer. Those impacts are visible with a decline in fawn recruitment, which has been significantly below average. Biologists also observed a decline in buck to doe ratios in the southern end of this district, also likely due to drought and harsh winter conditions. However, forage this year has been excellent, and deer should be going into this winter in good condition.

FWP staff in the Sheridan area saw about a 10 percent decrease in total numbers of deer this spring, compared to spring 2022. That reduction was driven by a reduction in the number of fawns due to harsh winter conditions in 2022-23 and severe drought in 2020-21. Numbers of adult deer, however, remain steady. Forage has been excellent this year, and ungulates in this area should be going into winter in good condition.

White-tailed deer

In the Bozeman area, last year’s hunting season returned average white-tailed deer harvest numbers in all Bozeman area districts. White-tailed deer may have struggled in some locations due to severe winter conditions.

Pronghorn

Biologists saw population declines in the two Bozeman-area pronghorn districts (HD 360 – Madison and HD 311 – Lower Gallatin/Madison and Horseshoe Hills) due to the severe winter. More than 30 percent of collared pronghorn in the Madison died, and spring counts also reflected a decline of that magnitude. HD 311 summer counts were also below average. Both districts saw below-average fawn production. Within-quota range downward adjustments were proposed in both districts.

Pronghorn numbers were down across most districts in the Livingston area. Although winter conditions likely contributed to reduced numbers this year, this follows declines that were observed last year. In light of reduced numbers and poor recruitment, hunting opportunity was reduced for both either-sex and doe/fawn licenses.

Even though pronghorn numbers may be abundant in some localized areas, numbers continue to be below desired numbers in the Townsend area hunting districts overall, and as such, license numbers are at quota minimums this year. Securing access to private lands (which may include block management areas) that have pronghorn on them during the hunting season will provide the best opportunity for success.

Pronghorn populations in the Butte area—HDs 318 and 319—are 35 percent and 15 percent below the long-term averages, respectively. Fawn production in these hunting districts was also 25 to 35 percent below the long-term average and buck to doe ratios were also lower. This reduced population performance is likely a result of the winter conditions that extended well into spring this year. Pronghorn does are known to reabsorb fetuses when their bodies can’t meet energy demands. While HDs 340 (formerly Antelope HD 341), HD 350 and HD 370 were not surveyed this year, it is expected that numbers are down in those districts as well. Either-sex and doe/fawn licenses have been reduced in several districts to better match current population numbers.

In the Dillon area, biologists have observed record-low levels of pronghorn fawn production due to drought in recent years, as well as harsh winter conditions in 2022-23. They’ve also seen a decline in the numbers of yearling bucks. These declines triggered a reduction in the quota in HD 300 (from 100 doe/fawn licenses to 50), and in HD 310 (from 175 either-sex licenses to 150). Hunters will likely have a harder time finding bucks this year in these areas. Antelope will also be more widely dispersed in smaller groups this year due to good forage.

Biologists observed about a 15 percent increase in the pronghorn population in HD 320 over last year driven entirely by an increase in the number of does. Fawn recruitment and buck numbers were very low. Hunters in this area may expect to see more antelope, but most of that increase will be does.

Antelope numbers in HD 322 remain near the long-term averages, but with low fawn recruitment and buck numbers. Drought conditions in 2020-21 and severe winter conditions had a greater impact on bucks and fawns.

Hunters with antelope licenses for this area should consider hunting in the Centennial Valley, from Lima Reservoir out to the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge. That’s where they’ll find the best hunting opportunity in HD 322.