Population estimates for mule and white-tailed deer and pronghorn are all generally below long-term averages throughout south-central Montana. Elk numbers, however, have increased over recent years, but access to these elk predominantly on private land continues to be a challenge for hunters.

Late winter and early spring snowstorms across much of the region negatively impacted fawn survival for both mule and white-tailed deer. Areas along the Beartooth Front had especially low deer numbers observed during spring surveys. Near Absarokee, whitetail numbers were the lowest in over 20 years, likely due to the severe and lengthy winter in that part of the region.

Elk

Numbers in south-central Montana show a continued increase, unlike deer populations in the area. In some hunting districts, elk numbers are at record highs. A majority of these elk, however, have been observed on private land, where hunting access can be challenging.

Mule deer

Numbers in the region have been below the long-term average for a number of years. In some areas, fawn recruitment was significantly below this average. Mule deer numbers along the north face of the Beartooth Mountains remain 50 to 60 percent below long-term average and low fawn recruitment in 2023 will stifle recovery. In HD 590, mule deer fawn recruitment was significantly lower than the long-term average. Hunters should anticipate fewer mule deer on the landscape this year and more challenging hunting opportunities.

White-tailed deer

Numbers have increased slightly in some areas near the Musselshell River, but still remain below the long-term average throughout the region.

Pronghorn

Overall, hunters should expect to see fewer pronghorn in the region this year, with numbers in most hunting districts at or below average. HD 526 was the only district with a slight pronghorn increase observed.