Big game recruitment in northwest Montana varied after last winter, particularly for white-tailed deer. Snow conditions were highly variable with an early snow and hardpack conditions persisting through much of the winter.

Big game check stations will be open in Region 1 on weekends during the general season — Highway 2 west of Kalispell, Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 on the west end of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney. The Canoe Gulch check station near Libby is no longer in operation and has been replaced by the Libby CWD sampling station located on the south end of Libby (mile marker 35 on Highway 2). Hunters are required to stop at game check stations but stopping at the Libby CWD sampling station is voluntary.

In recent years, FWP has detected CWD in white-tailed deer, mule deer and moose in the Libby area. Hunters need to be aware of the Libby CWD Management Zone (MZ) and its boundaries, which includes portions of HDs 100, 103 and 104. In 2020, a single CWD-positive whitetail buck was detected outside the MZ near the Thompson Chain of Lakes, and another CWD-positive was discovered outside the MZ in 2021.

Testing for CWD is voluntary and hunters wishing to have harvested deer, elk and moose tested can submit samples themselves, visit the Libby CWD Sampling Station (Montana Department of Transportation shop on U.S. Highway 2, mile marker 35) on weekends during the general season, or stop by the Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell (490 North Meridian) during business hours Monday through Friday. FWP staff’s ability to collect samples at game check stations will be limited and will occur only if it can be done safely and check stations are not busy. Hunters are encouraged to submit samples for testing, particularly in the Libby CWD MZ, so FWP can better assess the status of CWD in northwest Montana.

Elk

Calf survival in the Thompson Falls (HD 121) and Lost Trail (HD 103) areas was 31 and 33 calves per 100 cows, respectively, which is above long-term average. Calf recruitment in these areas was the highest observed since the early 2000s and the long-term average is 21 calves per 100 cows. If maintained, this ratio should result in a growing elk population. Calf survival in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area was 15 calves per 100 cows, which is up from previous surveys but still below the level indicative of an increasing population. Elk numbers should be similar in Region 1 to last year. Elk hunting is challenging in northwest Montana due to difficult terrain, heavily forested areas and densities relatively lower than some areas in Montana. Elk distribution will likely change from now through the archery season and again during general rifle season due to changes in vegetation, snow levels and hunting pressure. Hunters are advised to look for areas in the backcountry away from roads and high hunting pressure.

White-tailed Deer

Region 1 wildlife biologists generally observed white-tail recruitment this spring, ranging from 17 to 45 fawns per 100 adults during springs surveys. Overall whitetail numbers should be stable to increasing across the region, and hunters should see a fair number of bucks this fall due to three years of solid recruitment. FWP expects deer numbers to decline in areas below 35 to 40 fawns per 100 adults, primarily in HDs 101, 110, 120 and 130, but be stable to increasing in the much of the rest of the region.

Mule deer

Numbers appeared to be stable to slightly increasing over the past two years with buck harvest increasing in the region since 2017. This spring, fawn recruitment in the Fisher River drainage produced 28 fawns per 100 adults, suggesting a slight downturn in population growth. Overall mule deer populations should be similar to last year. Antlered bucks (i.e. a deer with an antler or antlers at least 4 inches long as measured from the top of the skull) may be harvested in Region 1. The North Fisher area in HD 103 requires a permit to hunt mule deer (HD 103-50).

Moose

FWP began collaring moose in HDs 105 and 106 (and in two other study areas) in 2013. So far, the moose study has revealed that the Cabinet-Salish moose population is relatively stable although perhaps at lower overall numbers than historic highs. Similar trends in moose populations are likely in most of Region 1.

Black Bear

Northwest Montana experienced high black bear harvest in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 700 bears per year in Region 1. Overall, black bear numbers may be down somewhat in northwest Montana. Berry crops appear to be good in most areas and bears may be dispersed at the start of the black bear season. Hunters should seek areas with abundant food sources like huckleberries, serviceberries, chokecherries and mountain ash.

All successful bear hunters are required to report the harvest within 48 hours on the Harvest Reporting Line (1-877-FWP-WILD or 406-444-0356) or through the MyFWP portal. Successful hunters in Region 1 are required to submit a premolar tooth, the sex of the harvested bear, bear management unit number and general location of the harvest within 10 days of harvest. This regulation applies only to Region 1. Hunters in other regions are required to submit the hide and skull to an FWP official within 10 days of harvest so FWP can collect a tooth for aging. The tooth will be sent to a laboratory where the age of the bear will be determined. FWP biologists use this age information, along with the sex of the bear, to manage bear populations in Montana. Currently hunting black bears with hounds is not legal in Region 1.

Wolves

Northwest Montana has abundant wolf numbers and recent population estimates indicate a slightly declining wolf population. The 2022 harvest was down from 2021, but populations appear healthy. Recently, the Fish and Wildlife Commission made a couple hunting and trapping season changes. Hunters and trappers are encouraged to closely check regulations and the FWP website for these changes. Despite good numbers, wolves can be difficult to find, don’t always move as a pack and often move long distances. If hunters want to be successful, scouting and understanding wolf behavior is important.

Northwest Montana has abundant mountain lion numbers. For the 2023 season, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved and increase harvest in efforts to reduce lion densities up to 40 percent. Overall, the general regulations didn’t change from 2022 and hunters are encouraged to review the 2023 mountain lion regulations to evaluate hunting opportunities.

For any further questions, consult your local area biologist or the 2023 hunting regulations.