Montanans on cruise ship not allowed to disembark in Honolulu

HONOLULU — At least 14 Montanans are passengers on a cruise ship that won't be allowed to disembark in Honolulu after being turned away by other ports, even with no positive cases of coronavirus, officials said this week.

State and cruise line officials previously said passengers would disembark at Honolulu Harbor. However, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said during a telephone town hall Wednesday that the state Department of Transportation "made the difficult, but correct, decision to only allow the Maasdam and Norwegian Jewel cruise vessels ... to come into port solely to take on fuel and resupply, in Honolulu Harbor.”

Norwegian Cruise Line said one of its vessels that was turned away by Fiji and New Zealand is expected to arrive to Honolulu on Sunday. The Norwegian Jewel, with about 1,700 passengers, refueled in American Samoa but was not allowed to disembark at the Port of Pago Pago.

The Norwegian Jewel includes 14-16 Montana residents on board. Spokeswomen with both of Montana’s U.S. senators said they have been in contact with the Montanans and are working with Trump administration officials.