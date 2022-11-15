MYDA or Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance is a 501C3 organization that started in 2019 to fulfill the unmet needs of the Montana Type 1 diabetes community. Our mission is to enrich the lives of youth with Type 1 Diabetes and their families while offering safe, fun, and educational opportunities through camps and other events. MYDA provides financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses associated with self-management supplies and networking resources to navigate diabetes-related support systems. In addition, MYDA has held a summer camp for Montana youth with diabetes for the past two years. This year, the MYDA camp was held at the Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp on Flathead Lake. We had 128 children with diabetes attend for a 5-day, 4 night sleepover camp, fully staffed with volunteers and medical professionals with a full slate of activities, including swimming, arts and crafts, nutrition games, gaga ball, and fireside time.
We look to continue this tradition and allow the camp opportunity to extend to all, regardless of their socio-economic status. Our sponsors have allowed most campers to attend for little to no money. With the inclusion of MYDA for this season’s Gifts from the Heart, we can help support the community of those Montana youth affected with diabetes.
For more information, call (406) 461-2185 or email mommatcampmt@gmail.com.