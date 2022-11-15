MYDA or Montana Youth Diabetes Alliance is a 501C3 organization that started in 2019 to fulfill the unmet needs of the Montana Type 1 diabetes community. Our mission is to enrich the lives of youth with Type 1 Diabetes and their families while offering safe, fun, and educational opportunities through camps and other events. MYDA provides financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses associated with self-management supplies and networking resources to navigate diabetes-related support systems. In addition, MYDA has held a summer camp for Montana youth with diabetes for the past two years. This year, the MYDA camp was held at the Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp on Flathead Lake. We had 128 children with diabetes attend for a 5-day, 4 night sleepover camp, fully staffed with volunteers and medical professionals with a full slate of activities, including swimming, arts and crafts, nutrition games, gaga ball, and fireside time.