Montana Supporting Military: Sending care packages to troops around the globe

There are over 650 Montana troops deploying this fall. Our organization, MT Supporting Military, will support them throughout their deployment. In order to do that, we need help from the community. Your contribution will help purchase requested care package items, as well as pay for postage to send the care packages. Postage is our biggest expense.

MT Supporting Military sends care packages throughout the year to Airmen, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Military Working Dogs deployed around the globe. We take care of approximately 800 troops at a time throughout their deployment. Since 2003 we have sent thousands of care packages to troops in 19 countries, and on several Navy ships. Our primary focus is troops who do not receive mail from home, and those in remote areas where supplies are not readily available. It is a huge morale booster for the troops to receive care packages, often for the first time. It lets them know they are not forgotten.

MT Supporting Military officers and members are all volunteers. The majority of the members are in the Helena area. We also have members and volunteers in other communities in Montana.

We support military families in various ways during their loved one's deployment. We give them suggestions of what to, and not to, send in care packages. We explain how to pack the boxes so the items are not damaged, and how to fill out the custom forms. If a family is financially not able to send care packages we take care of the postage, and purchase requested items if necessary. We offer emotional support to the families, as most of our members have had loved ones deployed.

We partner with schools, church groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H clubs, retirement homes, service organizations and individuals across the United States to make cards for troops. We also partner with Montana communities to collect care package items troops can enjoy, knowing folks back home are thinking of them. This gives communities a way to express their support and appreciation to the troops.

For more information, visit mtsupportingmilitary.org, call (406) 431-7699 or email mtsmilitary@gmail.com.

