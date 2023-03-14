Montana State Fund’s board of directors on Tuesday announced an average 5% rate reduction for their policyholders.

With this reduction, MSF has now kept rates steady or lowered them for 17 consecutive years, board chair Richard Miltenberger said in a news release, adding the rates are now 56.4% lower than they were in 2006.

Montana State Fund is the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurer, offering coverage for nearly 25,000 businesses, organizations and their workers.

Miltenberger said state fund's goal is “to be a predictable and stabilizing force for the Montana economy.”’

Two factors among the many that help to reduce rates are fewer workplace accidents and getting workers back to work as soon as medically appropriate.

One group of policyholders that has realized the benefits of safety and rate reductions is the Montana Trucking Association (MTA). Duane Williams, executive director of MTA, said over the past few years his association has stressed safety and reducing injuries.

He said members have improved their workplace safety culture and reduced on-the-job accidents.

"This, however, did not just happen," Williams said in the news release. "It takes hard work and dedication to commit to employee safety.”

Historically, Montana has had high injury rates, but Holly O’Dell, MSF’s president and chief executive officer, said Montanans are trending in the right direction.

She said it is MSF’s mission to work with customers to lower their rates.

“We do this by helping them create a culture of safety at their businesses,” she said in a news release. “This rate reduction is a testament to their diligence, which is paying off.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte called the reduction great news for the state but said there is more work to do.

“That’s why we must remain diligent in ensuring workplace safety to continue reducing rates for both employees and employers.”

To learn more about Montana State Fund, go to https://www.montanastatefund.com/web/