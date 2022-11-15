Montana Medical Association Foundation

Individuals can support Montana health care providers and physicians-in-training through the MMA Foundation. Your contributions support growing the physician workforce in Montana through a scholarship program for Montanans attending a Montana medical school. Donations also support Montana’s recognized health care leadership program, specifically built for health care providers by physicians, with an added focus on resiliency to address burn-out. Entering its 10th year in 2023, this leadership program develops the leadership skills of Montana’s health care professionals and provides essential support and tools in maintaining and building resiliency at both personal and organizational levels. Individuals interested in learning more about the MMA Foundation can call 406-443-4000.