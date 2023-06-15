The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation County Assist Team(DNRC) will conducted a live fire training in the north valley of Helena.

“The main purpose of this training exercise is to practice direct and indirect suppression in a planned event so firefighters can learn on-the-ground firefighting techniques,” Incident Commander David Hamilton said. “The training also provides the County Assist Team an opportunity to prepare for mobilization and coordinating with local, state, and federal partners.”

At the training site, a Type 2 helicopter was aiding the ground crews with their mop-up and training tasks. The County Assist Team Camp is a program that offers practical training to firefighters from the local, state, and federal levels. The program includes hands-on training in wildland engine and pump operations, building fire lines, performing mop-up, managing aviation operations, and handling incidents.

Removing a fire is a time-consuming process, with the mop-up stage taking the most time. During this stage, the debris is mixed and stirred to get the dirt component into the heat. The objective is to eliminate the heat using wet or dry dirt. In the training, the dry mop process was used, which is when water is not available. In late August's dry heat, mop-up takes longer, and pockets of heat will surface, requiring the process to continue. Duff, which is the pine needles, presents an additional challenge. It must be dug through to reach bare mineral soil, preventing the fire from burning. It is crucial to ensure that no hotspots are left behind. Soil temperature is often checked by hand.

“This is absolutely the most crucial part of the job, it’s the most tedious. there's no glory in this portion of the job, it’s kind of the lynchpin of making sure fires are out,” A.J Angelo, Division Chief said.

During an active fire, firefighters locate an anchor point to flank the flames. The crew splits in half, with one group positioned on the right side of the anchor point and the other on the left side. Their goal is to surround the fire and cut off its fuel supply, preventing it from spreading any further. It's common for helicopters to drop water or retardant while the firefighters on the ground clear away any remaining burnable material.

The DNRC CAT is an incident management team funded by the state to assist rural and local governments in dealing with emergencies such as wildfires. This help is provided when local government and assisting agency organizations are unable to cope with the situation due to limited resources. The team is sponsored by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and is governed by a board of directors. In addition to offering assistance, the CAT also serves as a training and development opportunity for DNRC and cooperating partner personnel who are keen on enhancing their incident command system qualifications.