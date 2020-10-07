 Skip to main content
Missoula man in custody charged for meth possession
Missoula man in custody charged for meth possession

Cody Christopher Applegate

Cody Christopher Applegate

A 31-year-old Missoula man being held at the county jail in Helena was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

On Sept. 29, a deputy was on duty during a custody hearing when the defendant, Cody Christopher Applegate, was sentenced to the custody of the Montana Department of Corrections by a judge.

After the defendant was taken into another room in the detention center and searched, a corrections officer located a small baggy containing a white crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

