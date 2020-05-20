Mississippi man charged with assaulting partner

A 30-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with assaulting his partner after an incident in Lewis and Clark County.

Kevin Monroe Oquist is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense), misdemeanor criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Deputies responded to reports of a male yelling at a female in late April. The female was reportedly sobbing and had a chunk of hair pulled from her head.

Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with Oquist and the victim. Oquist appeared to be crying and intoxicated with a bloody nose, according to deputies. He told the deputies the victim had punched him in the face numerous times. He denied hitting the victim and pulling her hair.

Oquist allegedly attempted to leave the scene while being questioned by a deputy. After being detained, he allegedly threatened physical violence against the deputies in a swear-laden verbal confrontation.