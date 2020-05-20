Mississippi man charged with assaulting partner

A 30-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with assaulting his partner after an incident in Lewis and Clark County.
Kevin Monroe Oquist is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense), misdemeanor criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Deputies responded to reports of a male yelling at a female in late April. The female was reportedly sobbing and had a chunk of hair pulled from her head.
Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with Oquist and the victim. Oquist appeared to be crying and intoxicated with a bloody nose, according to deputies. He told the deputies the victim had punched him in the face numerous times. He denied hitting the victim and pulling her hair.
Oquist allegedly attempted to leave the scene while being questioned by a deputy. After being detained, he allegedly threatened physical violence against the deputies in a swear-laden verbal confrontation.
The victim told deputies she and Oquist had been arguing in a parked vehicle when the defendant grabbed her hair and started pulling it. The victim said she punched the defendant multiple times in the face to defend herself from him, and a large clump of her hair was ripped out at this time.
She attempted to call 911 from her cellphone, but the defendant allegedly threw the phone along with the car keys out the window of the vehicle.
Upon reviewing the defendant's criminal history, the deputies discovered two prior convictions for partner or family member assault. Oquist was arrested and charged.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
