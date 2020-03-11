Miles City man arrested following police chase and crash

A 20-year-old Miles City man was arrested and charged with felony theft and felony possession of methamphetamine following a police chase that ended in a wreck in Lewis and Clark County.

Zachary Ray Jones was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle, valued at $8,000, on Feb. 28. A few hours later, law enforcement was notified of a vehicle that was possibly stolen traveling on Canyon Ferry Road at approximately 90 mph.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies located and engaged the vehicle in a pursuit. After a brief chase, deputies witnessed the vehicle wreck and the defendant began running. Jones was quickly apprehended.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and deputies confirmed that Jones had possession of the stolen vehicle. At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, detention officers located a smoking pipe covered in a white substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

After identifying Jones via his Montana ID, it was determined that he had an active absconding warrant from probation and parole.

