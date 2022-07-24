Mike Kaiser, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

“Fire management” might sound a bit oxymoronic, but Helena’s Mike Kaiser likes a challenge.

Kaiser, the fire management officer for the Helena Ranger District, oversees an area of land spanning around 300,000 acres. Located within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, this district is decorated with mountain ranges, rivers, wildflowers and all things Montana.

Kaiser is the man behind the scenes making sure everyone is safe and where they need to be.

“It’s a lot of meetings and a lot of coordinating people,” said Kaiser. “I spend a lot of summers on the phone.”

Kaiser has always had a love of the outdoors. When he moved to Helena in 1999, he was selected to participate in the Youth Forest Monitoring Program over the summer.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something outdoors because of the way I grew up. The program gave me an insight and introduction to working out in the field and doing resource management,” said Kaiser. “Looking back on it, that was a huge blessing to be able to have that opportunity.”

Kaiser met his future wife, who is from East Helena, while he was attending Capital High School. Since that moment, he hasn’t thought about leaving this city.

“I just love the Helena community and the outdoor opportunities,” said Kaiser. “I really like it because it is not a big city. Although, some days it feels a bit bigger than I’d like.”

When Kaiser is not coordinating crews or communicating with dispatch and contractors, he’s out coaching the leaders of tomorrow. Kaiser is a volunteer coach for the Helena Nova youth track and cross-country team, middle school track and cross country teams, youth soccer, and youth basketball.

“I know how happy running makes me, so instilling that not only in my kids but also in the kids around the community has been great,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser pointed out that while it is an honor to be selected for Helena’s "20 Under 40," his young runners might not see it that way.

“We have a workout for the Helena Vigilante runners that’s also called "20 Under 40." It’s 200 meter repeats, so it’s always fun to do that workout with them after this comes out,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser is a frequent racer in the Helena community. This September, he’s aiming for his fifth victory at the 46th annual Mount Helena Run, a 9K trail run with a 1,300 feet elevation gain.

“Running has been a part of my life for a long time. It gives me goals to train for. It's my alone time to center myself and focus on what needs to be done for the day,” said Kaiser. “I’ve run about 18,000 miles since my son was born in 2011. Running and family are how I recharge.”

The future is wide open for Kaiser. In 10 years, he can see himself still in the forest service perhaps as a district ranger or retired. One thing is for certain, Kaiser will be coaching and giving back to the community any way he can.

“My life motto is enjoy it while you can because you never know when you can’t anymore,” said Kaiser. “Don’t take yourself too seriously because you’re never as important as you think you are.”