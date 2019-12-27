HELENA — The medical marijuana boom that set towns scrambling to deal with a surge of pot shops and left state lawmakers wondering how to fix the citizen-approved initiative was chosen by members of The Associated Press as the top news story in Montana for 2010.
Policymakers were overwhelmed as thousands signed up for the medical marijuana cards each month, helped by so-called cannabis caravans that provided doctor recommendations to hundreds of people in one day before moving on to the next town.
There were 26,429 medical marijuana patients — about 2.7 percent of Montana's population — registered with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services as of November.
That's a 260 percent increase from December 2009, when there were 7,339 registered patients.
There are now more than 4,728 caregivers who provide those patients with medical marijuana, making it one of the fastest-growing industries — if not the fastest growing — in the state.
Several cities seeing the increase in the number of caregivers selling medical marijuana out of storefronts put moratoriums and even outright bans on the businesses. Legislators put forward a long list of proposed fixes for the law, even as some lawmakers considered simply asking voters in a new ballot issue if it is time to do away with medical marijuana.
Montana voters legalized medical marijuana by passing a ballot initiative in 2004, but the ranks of cardholders grew much faster in 2010 after the U.S. Justice Department said it would not prosecute patients who followed states' medical marijuana laws.
At the same time, controversy has swirled around the high-profile founder of a medical marijuana advocacy group. Jason Christ of the Montana Caregivers Network has been accused by former employees of keeping pre-signed medical marijuana card application forms on hand.
That allegation and other issues left policymakers worried there were far too few controls over the industry.
Christ's group shut down its traveling medical marijuana clinics in July amid criticism that the participating doctors didn't conduct thorough patient screenings. The Montana Board of Medical Examiners fined a doctor $2,000 for practicing substandard care at one of the clinics.
Proposed regulations include plans to let physicians authorize medical marijuana cards for less than a year, require doctors to monitor a patient's response to marijuana, ban those on probation and parole from holding medical marijuana cards and limit the amount of marijuana one caregiver can dispense.
Other top stories:
2 - The tornadoes that killed two people in northeastern Montana and destroyed the Billings arena marked a year of unusually frequent and powerful twisters in the state. The late-June tornado with winds up to 120 mph that touched down on top of the Billings arena was the first large tornado to hit Billings in more than a half-century. A month later, one of the strongest tornados the state has ever seen struck Sheridan County and killed two family members while injuring a third.
3 - The Republican sweep of state House races in November gave the GOP one of the largest controlling margins either party has ever had in the chamber. Republicans holding a 68-32 edge in the House and a 28-22 advantage in the Senate are promising to make good on the tea party-fueled promises to cut spending.
4. Spring floods
Flooding swept through towns and counties across the state as heavy spring rains coupled with the melting of an unusually high mountain snowpack swamped low-lying areas. Flooding cut off whole communities, destroyed crops and damaged irrigation systems, leading federal emergency officials to approve more than $29 million in public and individual assistance and loans. Some 48 counties and five Indian reservations received aid.
5. Barry Beach trial
A district judge freed Barry Beach after nearly 28 years behind bars for the 1979 murder of a Poplar teen. District Judge E. Wayne Phillips ordered a new trial and released Beach on his own recognizance after Phillips said there was enough evidence presented at a hearing last summer to raise doubts about Beach’s guilt.
6. Rehberg challenges Tester
Republican U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg decided to challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in a 2012 campaign considered as one of the pivotal races for control of the Senate.
7. Wolves delisted
Congress lifted endangered species protections for the Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolf, effectively ending a court battle that had lasted years and allowing Montana and Idaho to hold their second-ever wolf hunts. Protections remained in place in Wyoming, where the state law is considered hostile to the species’ survival.
8. Yellowstone grizzly attacks
A quarter century without a fatal grizzly bear attack in Yellowstone National Park ended last summer when two hikers were killed in separate attacks a month apart. Park officials killed a 250-pound female bear that left DNA evidence at the site of both maulings, though officials said they may never know definitively whether the same bear killed California hiker Brian Matayoshi and John Wallace of Michigan.
9. Mortenson’s claims questioned
Author Jon Krakauer and “60 Minutes” revealed discrepancies in humanitarian and Bozeman resident Greg Mortenson’s best-selling book, “Three Cups of Tea,” about how Mortenson started building schools in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Mortenson denied fabricating anything and denied allegations that he benefited financially from his charity, Central Asia Institute. The allegations led to the Montana attorney general opening an inquiry into the charity and a civil lawsuit filed by Montana and Illinois residents who bought his books.
10. Baucus on supercommittee
Senior Montana U.S. Sen. Max Baucus joined the congressional supercommittee tasked with crafting a bipartisan deal to reduce the nation’s deficit. Baucus, a Democrat, remained optimistic that a deal could be reached, only to see the talks crumble amid partisan finger-pointing.
