Montana’s booming marijuana industry collapsed in 2011, as lawmakers passed tough restrictions and federal agents raided dozens of providers around the state.
Federal agents seized drugs, cash, guns and vehicles in the raids, and numerous medical marijuana providers later ended up pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.
Meanwhile, the Montana Legislature approved a bill that would have repealed the medical marijuana law voters approved in 2004 had it not been vetoed by Gov. Brian Schweitzer. Lawmakers later came back with an overhaul that added many restrictions to the law, which was immediately challenged in court by a marijuana advocacy group.
As of November 2011, Montana had only 383 medical marijuana providers and 19,239 registered patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.