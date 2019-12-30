Mt Cannabis raid

Federal agents seize medical marijuana plants at Montana Cannabis during a raid at the Helena business in 2011.

Montana’s booming marijuana industry collapsed in 2011, as lawmakers passed tough restrictions and federal agents raided dozens of providers around the state.

Federal agents seized drugs, cash, guns and vehicles in the raids, and numerous medical marijuana providers later ended up pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

Meanwhile, the Montana Legislature approved a bill that would have repealed the medical marijuana law voters approved in 2004 had it not been vetoed by Gov. Brian Schweitzer. Lawmakers later came back with an overhaul that added many restrictions to the law, which was immediately challenged in court by a marijuana advocacy group.

As of November 2011, Montana had only 383 medical marijuana providers and 19,239 registered patients.

