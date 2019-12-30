Although Montana voters legalized medical marijuana by passing a ballot initiative in 2004, the number of providers and cardholders surged in 2010 after the U.S. Justice Department said it would not prosecute patients who followed states’ medical marijuana laws.
According to the Associated Press, the number of patients registered with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services ballooned 260% from 7,339 in December 2009 to 26,429 in November 2010. Montana had more than 4,728 medical marijuana providers at the end of 2010, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in the state.
