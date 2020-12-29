Marijuana legalization begins, in part, as new year starts

"We've talked about it with both the (police) chief and the sheriff about what we're going to do," Racki told the Montana State News Bureau in a phone interview Monday.

But some questions remain, he said. The ballot initiative included civil fines for certain violations, like $50 for smoking marijuana in public or $250 for growing marijuana somewhere visible from a public place. It's unclear, Racki said, who will enforce such violations or impose those fines.

"I'm sure it's going to come to a head rather quickly," he said. "I can imagine people aren't going to want people smoking marijuana at a city park where kids are playing. … Like most questions, they come up as they come up and we realize we have a problem."

Questions like this pile up to a small mountain for the state to resolve before legalization takes its full form, currently scheduled in I-190 as January 2022. The ballot initiative put the Montana Department of Revenue in charge of the recreational marijuana program because of the associated tax revenue, but the department still has to establish administrative rules for cannabis sales and the 2021 Montana Legislature will have the burden of hammering out the fine print from the blueprint laid out in I-190 before the market gets underway.