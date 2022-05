The above map - created by the Associated Press - shows states that have enacted “trigger laws” banning most abortions, or kept pre-Roe v. Wade abortion bans on the books, which could be enforced if Roe were to be overturned by the Supreme Court. This interactive map, which shows details of each state's trigger law, is current as of May 2, 2022 (Data source: Guttmacher Institute)