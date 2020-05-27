Man wanted on sex abuse charges arrested in Helena

A 51-year-old man from Moultrie, Illinois, was apprehended and arraigned on sexual abuse charges in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

Christopher J. Landess is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Moultrie County, Illinois, with no geographical limits and a bail set at $100,000.

The warrant requests that Landess be brought before the judge of the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, in Moultrie, "without unnecessary delay."

The charges stem from events that took place in Illinois on April 18. The defendant is alleged to have inappropriately touched a person under the age of 15.

Both class two felonies carry a possibility of three to seven years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

Court documents state that Landess is believed to have fled from justice or escaped from probation. The defendant will be held in the Lewis and Clark County jail for an initial period of 30 days, unless he waives extradition or posts bond in the amount of $100,000.

Landess is expected to appear before the court on June 17, 2020, where he will surrender before the court to be arrested upon the warrants of Illinois and transferred.

