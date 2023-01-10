Man living in Helena charged with felony theft and other crimes

A 27-year-old man living in Helena has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and felony theft.

On Jan. 8, an officer was dispatched to investigate a report of a theft of cash between roommates.

One roommate said $7,000 in cash was missing from their room, and they suspected their roommate Andres Camilo Pedraza-Bojaca was responsible. The roommate installed a security camera the night before the theft, according to court reports.

In footage from the camera, Pedraza-Bojaca enters the room and starts to rummage through it before he sees the camera and disables it, court documents say.

Pedraza-Bojaca told the officer that he had taken $1,200 from his roommate as a practical joke but returned it. He said he only entered the room to put a bottle of cleaning spray inside.

Pedraza-Bojaca allowed the officer to search his room, stating there were no other significant amounts of currency hidden in it. No currency was located but a debit card belonging to someone else was located inside, according to court reports.

The officer noticed that all the clocks in the residence were flashing and realized that after Pedraza-Bojaca was captured on the security camera, power to the residence was cut for a little over five minutes in a presumed attempt to disable or erase the surveillance footage.

Pedraza-Bojaca is a Colombian national, and his employer informed authorities that he was set to quit and leave town in about a week. His bank account had recently been frozen for trying to transfer too much money back to Columbia, according to another roommate.

Pedraza-Bojaca was arrested.