 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man living in Helena charged with felony theft and other crimes

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Assault, theft and violation of protection order series
  • 0
Andres Camilo Pedraza-Bojaca

Andres Camilo Pedraza-Bojaca

A 27-year-old man living in Helena has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and felony theft.

On Jan. 8, an officer was dispatched to investigate a report of a theft of cash between roommates.

One roommate said $7,000 in cash was missing from their room, and they suspected their roommate Andres Camilo Pedraza-Bojaca was responsible. The roommate installed a security camera the night before the theft, according to court reports.

In footage from the camera, Pedraza-Bojaca enters the room and starts to rummage through it before he sees the camera and disables it, court documents say. 

Pedraza-Bojaca told the officer that he had taken $1,200 from his roommate as a practical joke but returned it. He said he only entered the room to put a bottle of cleaning spray inside.

People are also reading…

Pedraza-Bojaca allowed the officer to search his room, stating there were no other significant amounts of currency hidden in it. No currency was located but a debit card belonging to someone else was located inside, according to court reports.

The officer noticed that all the clocks in the residence were flashing and realized that after Pedraza-Bojaca was captured on the security camera, power to the residence was cut for a little over five minutes in a presumed attempt to disable or erase the surveillance footage.

Pedraza-Bojaca is a Colombian national, and his employer informed authorities that he was set to quit and leave town in about a week. His bank account had recently been frozen for trying to transfer too much money back to Columbia, according to another roommate.

Pedraza-Bojaca was arrested.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News