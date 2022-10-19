Man jailed in Helena on suspicion of stealing vehicles

A 23-year-old Billings man is accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen car and stealing a motorcycle, both on Oct. 15 in Lewis and Clark County.

Jarred Lane Saunders is being charged with two felony counts of theft, felony criminal endangerment and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He is also being charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender operating a motor vehicle and displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle. Lastly, Saunders has been charged with possession of marijuana or paraphernalia in a vehicle and escape.

On Oct. 16, an officer was advised of a report of a stolen motorcycle.

The officer met with the complainant, whose motorcycle stolen from a friend’s garage. The complainant told authorities the motorcycle must have been stolen on the early morning of Oct. 15. The motorcycle was valued around $7,000.

The complainant said they had already reviewed camera footage from around the area for suspect information. Officials reviewed the camera footage, and saw Saunders pull into the parking lot of a hotel on the stolen motorcycle in the early morning of Oct. 15.

Saunders was already in custody at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, after being arrested Oct. 15 for allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on the interstate and in town.

Saunders had an expired temporary Montana registration and expired temporary Montana tags that belonged to a different vehicle. Saunders eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle and attempted to run from authorities on foot, according to charging documents.

Saunders had a felony warrant out of Billings for failure to appear on Oct. 12 for two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also in a pursuit on Oct. 4 with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Billings Police Department in Billings. He has a criminal history of DUI and many insurance convictions.

Saunders claimed to have swallowed fentanyl pills before being taken into custody. Four bank cards in someone else’s name, 34 small blue pills stamped "M 30" suspected to be fentanyl, a cellphone he claimed wasn’t his, marijuana products, two glass pipes, a lighter and cartridges were all found in his possession.

Saunders told authorities the location of the stolen motorcycle, which was located and returned to its owner.