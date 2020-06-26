Man charged with stealing vehicle

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stealing a vehicle.
Matthew Daniels Scholler was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
On June 14, law enforcement responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of North Oregon Street. An officer in the area located the vehicle, which had been previously reported stolen. While at the scene, the officer reportedly observed the defendant leave a room in the back of a nearby business and open the back door of the vehicle and remove some belongings.
The officer detained Scholler and allegedly located the key to the stolen vehicle in the defendant's pocket. Probation and parole requested a search of the defendant's property, which yielded a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, according to court documents.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
