Man charged with meth possession in Helena

A 38-year-old man is charged with possession of meth in Lewis and Clark County.

Jason Leo Rose, who did not provide a home address, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On March 22, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of Interstate 15 near mile marker 201. A complainant stated a male was walking north on the interstate and appeared to be confused.

Deputies responded and contacted the male, later identified as the defendant. When asked how he was doing, he said "I have a drug problem. I have crystal meth in my pocket right here sir. Here you go. There it is. All of it."

The defendant handed a deputy a sunglasses case, which he gave consent to search. Inside were two bags of presumptive methamphetamine and a pipe.

