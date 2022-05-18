Man charged with meth possession after arrest in Helena

A 23-year-old transient man who turned himself in for various warrants was arrested in Helena and charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, authorities said.

An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Great Northern Boulevard on May 14 after Nicholas Roy James Gray called dispatch to turn himself in, according to court records. The defendant had four local warrants for a total bond of about $19,500.

Jail staff located two plastic bags in Gray’s wallet, and one contained a white crystal substance. The defendant admitted that the substance was methamphetamine, which was confirmed by testing, officials said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0