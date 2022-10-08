Man charged with fourth or subsequent DUI

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth or subsequent DUI offense after leaving a bar in Lincoln, authorities reported.

On Oct. 2, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with its taillights flashing going 30 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The driver was identified as Joseph Allen Linden, according to court reports.

“Linden had bloodshot, watery eyes, and his left eye had subconjunctival hemorrhage. He could not stand freely without bracing against his truck,” wrote an officer in the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Oct. 3. “(Linden) was throwing marijuana containers into the bushes when I approached him. (Linden) smelled strongly of alcohol as well.”

Linden denied drinking alcohol, court records say. He allowed the officer to pat search him but refused to let the officer check his mouth to begin deprivation time or conduct a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test. He refused a Preliminary Breath Test and a blood draw.

Linden was arrested and charged with felony DUI.