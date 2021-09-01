Man charged with fourth DUI in Helena

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the Helena area for his fourth DUI.

Frank Wesley Hallberg is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor driving without liability insurance, misdemeanor failure to give notice of an accident and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.

On Aug. 29, law enforcement was dispatched to Lawrence Avenue for an accident that had occurred that morning. The complainant said she saw the defendant's vehicle driving erratically and suspected he was responsible for the crash.

While speaking with the complainant, the officer heard the screeching of tires behind him and saw a vehicle matching the suspect turning the corner of the street. Court documents state the defendant was driving in a careless manner.

The defendant was stopped by officer and asked to exit the vehicle. The officer reported seeing two open alcohol containers in the vehicle. The defendant allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. A breath test showed a breath-alcohol concentration of .221%.

The defendant reportedly obstructed both the officer and detention center staff during the arrest process. It was determined that the defendant had crashed his car into a parking sign, causing damages exceeding $1,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.