Man charged with fourth DUI, drug possession

A 45-year-old man has been charged with felony DUI and drug possession.

Johnathan Wayne Cox was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, felony possession of tramadol, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor no insurance.

On June 5, a sheriff's deputy on patrol in East Helena stopped a vehicle driven by Cox allegedly crossing the center dividing line in front of him. Cox reportedly told the deputy that he did not have a driver's license and was not aware any insurance on the vehicle.

Upon performing a field sobriety test, officers allege the defendant showed significant indications of being impaired. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy discovered a bottle that contained tramadol, according to court documents.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

