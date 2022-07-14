Man charged with felony strangulation

A man was arrested in Lewis and Clark County on suspicion of assaulting a woman and grabbing her by the throat.

Jaron Michael Etherington has been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On Tuesday, deputies received a call from a concerned neighbor about a strangling near the 2700 block of Wylie Drive.

The neighbor was calling on behalf of the female victim who had been strangled and walked next door after the physical alteration, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.

The female told authorities that she and Etherington were in an argument. She said she was unaware that Etherington's hand was in the door jamb and she slammed the door, injuring one of his fingers.

Etherington allegedly walked back into the residence and grabbed the female by her right arm, causing injuries to her lower arm, upper arm and elbow. Etherington grabbed her by her jaw and forced her against the wall, according to the affidavit.

Etherington allegedly left the residence only to return around two minutes later and grab the female by the throat and push her against the wall again, making it hard for her to breathe, officials said.

Deputies stated that Etherington has no prior convictions of partner or family member assault on his criminal history report.

Etherington was admitted into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.