Man charged with felony burglary in Helena

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Helena.

Randall T. Bierlein is charged with felony burglary that took place between May 26 and June 7.

On May 26, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Williams Street for reports of items missing from several sheds and a garage. Court documents state the sheds were not secured, but the victim said he was the only person who had permission to enter them.

The following day, another deputy was dispatched to the same residence. The victim reported that a man, identified as the defendant, came into his residence and admitted to pawning the stolen property. The deputy later located the missing items. The defendant allegedly offered to give the victim money.

On June 7, the victim contacted dispatch and advised he was told the defendant was at Winco in a camper. Deputies located the defendant, who allegedly admitted openly to having stolen the property and pawning it.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

