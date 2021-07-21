Man charged with endangerment and DUI near Canyon Ferry

A 39-year-old man from Ogden, Utah has been charged after an alleged drunk driving incident that occurred near Canyon Ferry Reservoir in Lewis and Clark County.

Pablo Ricardo Kreiner is charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor DUI (first offense) and misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer.

On July 16, at around 7 p.m. a Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy was advised by dispatch of an attempt to locate a possible DUI suspect in the 8500 block of Canyon Ferry Road. The complainant had advised that the defendant appeared visibly intoxicated as he exited a vehicle and began urinating on the complainant's property. The defendant was driving what was described as a gray passenger car with a Utah license plate.

A deputy located the vehicle shortly after. The deputy reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving partially off the road.

The deputy activated his emergency lights, but the defendant continued west while speeding. Court documents state the vehicle passed another vehicle in a posted 35 mph zone going approximately 70 mph. The defendant reportedly caused a vehicle to stop and pull off the road to avoid him.