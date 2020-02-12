Man charged with DUI after crash on Lincoln Road

A 48-year-old Polson man is accused of crossing the center line while driving on Lincoln Road and crashing into an oncoming vehicle while under the influence of a drug.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene of the accident Friday near mile marker 0.5 and spoke with the driver, John Lilley.

Lilley told the trooper he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line because his dog jumped in his lap, according to the trooper's affidavit.

The trooper noted in his report that Lilley had "watery and glassy eyes," "fumbled with his wallet locating his ID and almost handed me his bank card."

"The defendant was extremely fidgety which can be an indicator of stimulant use," the trooper wrote in his affidavit.

The trooper conducted about five separate tests to gauge Lilley's impairment. Lilley failed most of the tests, though a breath test confirmed he had not recently consumed alcohol.

A review of Lilley's criminal history revealed "numerous prior convictions for possession of illegal drugs" and four prior DUI convictions from 1997 to 2003, according to the trooper. Lilley's driver's license was suspended, and he could not provide proof of insurance.