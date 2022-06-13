Man charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute

A 20-year-old Helena man was charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute after several bags of psilocybin mushrooms were found in his residence.

Helena police received a call about 8 p.m. June 12 and drove to the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue regarding a suspect involved in a burglary that had taken place the day before, documents filed in Helena Justice Court state. The officer called probation and parole and the defendant, Lane Dewey Chapman, had been placed on probation, which authorized a search of the man’s residence.

The officer found items related to the burglary, according to an affidavit filed with the court.

The officer also found several bags of mushrooms with $40 marked on each bag. The mushrooms were believed to be psilocybin, a Schedule One drug, meaning that it has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and has a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision.

Chapman’s phone also allegedly had messages regarding sales, police said.

Chapman, who also had a Springfield Armory XD in his room, was taken to the Lewis and Clark Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

