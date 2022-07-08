Man charged with child endangerment in Helena

A 37-year-old Bozeman man was charged with felony criminal child endangerment in Helena on July 6.

Zachary Cole Woodcox allegedly crashed his vehicle into a fence near Henderson Street and was standing next to it when authorities arrived. At the time of the crash, the defendant’s 8-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle, according to court reports.

Woodcox was swaying and unsteady, so officers initiated a DUI investigation. Woodcox showed multiple signs of impairment and admitted to taking a sleeping pill and other regular prescriptions prior to driving.

A breath sample indicated a breath alcohol content of zero. Woodcox agreed to provide blood samples, according to authorities.

Woodcox has no prior convictions for DUI.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.