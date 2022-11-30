Man charged with 4th DUI in Lewis and Clark County

Randall Dean Fandrich has been charged in Lewis and Clark County with felony DUI, his fourth offense.

On Nov. 27, a state trooper received a complaint of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 12. Fandrich was driving the vehicle.

According to charging documents, Fandrich veered to the left and drove on the centerline after the trooper pulled behind him. He started breaking in a strange pattern, so the trooper initiated a traffic stop.

He advised the trooper he took 70 milligrams of Adderall that day. He had constricted pupils and was constantly blinking, court records say.

Fandrich provided several stories about where he was coming from, according to court documents. His driver's license was revoked and his record showed that he was a habitual traffic offender.

On the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Fandrich showed some clues of impairment. His preliminary breath test results showed no alcohol in his system. He consented to a blood draw while at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.