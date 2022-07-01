 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Helena on suspicion of stealing motorcycle

Cory Bouldin

Helena police say a 41-year-old man stole a motorcycle in Roosevelt County and drove it to his girlfriend's residence in Helena.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Power Street Thursday at the suggestion of a Roosevelt County law enforcement agency.

Once there, Cory Bouldin answered the door, gave officers a false name and resisted arrest, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. 

"When asked to exit the home, he refused and became combative, pulling away, struggling, and resisting their efforts to arrest him," one of the officers reported.

Bouldin was eventually arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Detention officers searched Bouldin during booking and "located a baggie in the Defendant's groin area that contained a powdery substance" that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Bouldin has been charged with felony counts of theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

