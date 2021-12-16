Man arrested in Helena on suspicion of assaulting partner

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Helena for allegedly assaulting his partner.

James Jovoinne Koger is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, two counts of felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense) and felony criminal mischief.

On Dec. 12, law enforcement responded to reports that a female had been assaulted by a male.

The woman said the defendant had broken off the key inside the ignition to her car. The defendant allegedly snatched her phone from her hand, causing injury.

According to the woman, about a month earlier, the defendant had slapped her in the face and grabbed her, causing bruising. She also reported the defendant had strangled her in a previous incident.

A criminal history check showed three prior PFMA convictions for the defendant.

