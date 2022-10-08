Man arrested in Helena on 6th DUI charge

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Helena and charged with felony DUI, his sixth offense.

On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Sanders St. for a report of a disorderly person who was calling people names and threatening to injure them.

According to charging documents, Trevor Mark Keune was sitting in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle in a parking lot when authorities arrived.

The officer asked to see Keune’s driver’s license. Keune took out his wallet, and the officer had to remind him several times about what he was looking for.

The officer spotted an open container of alcohol in the front center console. Keune exited the truck, swayed and had difficulty standing. There was an odor of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were bloodshot, said officials.

Keune refused to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests but agreed to a Preliminary Breath Test, which indicated an alcohol content of 0.289.

Keune was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. His criminal history showed five previous DUI charges.

A warrant was granted for a blood sample for Keune.