Man arrested in Helena for second time in under a month

A 41-year-old man in the Helena area has been arrested for the second time in less than a month.

Devlin Howard is being charged with one felony count of theft and misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of burglary tools, according to court documents.

These are in addition to the charges from a June 27 arrest of one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs (which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine) and misdemeanor counts of violation of a no-contact order and obstructing a peace officer, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

On Monday, an officer was patrolling the west side of Helena and noticed a stolen vehicle worth an estimated $1,500 to $2,500 parked at a business by Cleveland Street and Euclid Avenue. The stolen vehicle was tied to multiple recent burglaries in Lewis and Clark County.

Howard got out of the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle and walked northbound down Cleveland Street. The officer alerted more authorities and gave them a description of Howard.

The officer then initiated his emergency lights and noticed two passengers in the stolen vehicle. A female in the passenger seat was identified as a petitioner of a no-contact order against Howard that was still active. The same female was with Howard in his prior arrest on June 27. She had an active no-contact order against him at that time as well, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

While this was happening, other authorities searched for and located Howard. He refused to stop when asked multiple times and kept walking away, according to officials.

Howard was eventually stopped, and it was confirmed that he had two warrants out for his arrest, according to authorities.

At the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a detention officer searched Howard’s belongings and found multiple small metal instruments allegedly used as burglary tools.

Howard was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on June 27 and again on Monday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.