Man arrested in Helena for alleged meth possession

Employees of a local business called Helena police March 19 at around 11:30 a.m. to report a suspicious man on the premises who appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

Police officers responded to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue and made contact with Matthew Daniels Hooper after his friend in the parking lot pointed him out.

Officers reported Hooper was "fidgety, spoke very fast and appeared to be under the influence of a drug."

Employees of the business informed officers that Hooper had "put an item into the garbage can near where he was standing when (an officer) walked into the business," according to the affidavit.

Upon searching the garbage can, the officer discovered a glass pipe containing "a crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine."

Hooper was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

