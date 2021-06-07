 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Helena accused of stealing vehicle
Toby Evan Pittman

An 18-year-old Billings man was arrested in Helena after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a chase. 

Toby Evan Pittman is charged with felony theft, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer, misdemeanor stop sign violation, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. 

On May 31, law enforcement responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2600 block of Sundance Drive in Helena. The victim said they saw two males drive away in their vehicle. The victim provided a description of the vehicle, including the license plate number. 

Law enforcement later located the vehicle in the north valley of Helena. An attempted traffic stop resulted in a chase through the valley. During the chase, the driver allegedly sped through a four-way intersection and drove up to 90 mph in a 35 mph posted zone. Court documents also state that the driver nearly rear-ended multiple other vehicles, causing them to pull off the road. 

The stolen vehicle came to a stop at a residence on Green Meadow Drive. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but both were apprehended. 

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

