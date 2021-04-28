Man arrested for alleged heroin possession in Helena

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Helena for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.

Adam Ly Biesecker is charged with felony heroin possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor DUI (first offense).

On April 20, a Helena Police Department officer observed a vehicle with one headlight driving down Montana Avenue behind him. After conducting a traffic stop, the officer observed the driver and passenger change seats. The driver, sitting in the passenger seat, allegedly had flush red skin and was lethargic in his demeanor, according to the officer.

While conducting a pat search for weapons, the officer allegedly located a syringe in the defendant's pocket. Upon performing a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant showed signs that he was under the influence of illicit drugs.

At the county jail, the officer allegedly located a small bag containing heroin in the seat of his patrol vehicle where the defendant was sitting.

Dispatched advised the defendant had an outside warrant for his arrest. The defendant had no prior DUI convictions.

