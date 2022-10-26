Man arrested after allegedly taking woman's oxygen away

A 32-year-old Helena man was charged with felony criminal endangerment after allegedly taking oxygen away from a woman who needed it.

On Oct. 18, an officer was notified that Adult Protective Services had reported an incident involving a woman in the care of a business on the 900 block of Hudson St.

The complainant reported there was footage of an employee turning off the women’s oxygen and removing the tubes from her face, which left her without needed oxygen for up to 10 minutes. The officer later reviewed this footage and confirmed this is what happened.

The officer spoke with the manager of the business. The manager said the incident took place on Oct. 16. The manager spoke with the employee, Tyler Jeffrey Cole. Cole acknowledged he removed the oxygen, stating, “I guess I’ll learn from it,” according to court reports.

The manager told the officer that another employee was working at the same time and ran to assist the woman after noticing she didn’t have her oxygen on.

The woman relayed to the other employee that it was Cole who took off her oxygen and didn’t put it back on. The other employee confronted Cole and stated that he was acting “strange,” said officials.

Cole was located and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.