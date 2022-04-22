Man arrested after allegedly pulling knife

A 22-year-old Helena man was charged with assault with a weapon after he pulled a knife on another man who he thought was following him, authorities said.

Police were dispatched April 14 to Ewing and Breckenridge streets for the report of a man who pulled a knife on another man. Officers said they located Sean Odell-Bryan Ross near Jackson and Broadway streets. Authorities said he ran and refused orders to stop. He was stopped at Hibbard Way.

The alleged victim told police he knew Ross. He said he had asked Ross to leave a local business and then followed him out the door. He said Ross then pulled a knife on him and threatened to kill him.

The alleged victim told officers he felt his life was in danger.

Ross told police he did not intend to kill the man, but wanted him to stop following him. Ross was then arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

