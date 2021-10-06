Man accused of vehicle theft, meth possession

A 39-year-old probationer was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and meth possession in the Helena area.

Matthew Lee Schuck of Kila is charged with felony meth possession, felony theft, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.

On Sept. 29, a stolen vehicle was reported to local law enforcement, and a local police officer observed the stolen vehicle at a school where he works as a school resource officer. The officer learned the vehicle was possibly in the Stewart Homes area and responded to see if he could locate it.

The officer observed the vehicle driving on Billings Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the license plate indicated it was the stolen vehicle.

The driver failed to yield and eluded the officer at a high rate of speed, according to court documents. The defendant was reportedly driving recklessly near the school and thus a pursuit was not initiated.

Several officers began searching the area for the vehicle, which was located by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper reportedly observed the defendant exit the driver seat and run away from the truck.